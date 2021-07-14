PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 1.2% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.56.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,330. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $233.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

