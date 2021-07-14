PegNet Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $460,766.84 and approximately $9,230.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,813.39 or 0.99945392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.00952356 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

