Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Update

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGXPF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. Pelangio Exploration has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

