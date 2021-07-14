Peloton Interactive (NYSE:PTON) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $119.85, but opened at $117.06. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $114.28, with a volume of 104,575 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $10,842,000.00. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,054 shares of company stock valued at $62,887,832.

About Peloton Interactive (NYSE:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

