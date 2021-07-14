Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.85 ($0.26). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.25), with a volume of 126,037 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDG. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pendragon from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £262.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

