Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. 791,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

