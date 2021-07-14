PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.