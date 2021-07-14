Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 3,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45.

Pennon Group’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

