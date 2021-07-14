Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

