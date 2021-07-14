Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

PNR opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

