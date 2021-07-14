Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $44,289.49 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEN traded down $10.28 on Wednesday, reaching $253.83. 148,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,029. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,586.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $9,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

