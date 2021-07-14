PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

