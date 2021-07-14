Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Up to $46.01

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.01, but opened at $47.86. Perrigo shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 2,128 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $48,130,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

