Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

