Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.29

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 24540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

