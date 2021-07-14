Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

PAHGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.