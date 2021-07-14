Phala Network Hits Market Capitalization of $154.37 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $154.37 million and approximately $72.26 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.47 or 0.00856428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

