Phantasma Energy (KCAL) One Day Volume Tops $2,659.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $673,228.42 and approximately $2,659.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00151947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.27 or 0.99924611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00946987 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

