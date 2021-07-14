Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.66 and last traded at $87.66. 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

