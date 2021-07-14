PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Down 97.5% in June

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PZRXQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. PhaseRx has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

PhaseRx Company Profile

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

