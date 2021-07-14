PHI Token (PHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, PHI Token has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,158.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.66 or 0.00846101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005467 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

