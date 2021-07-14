Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

