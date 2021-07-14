Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Stock Price Down 13%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) shares traded down 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 11,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,599% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

