Phoneum Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Phoneum has a market cap of $583,967.45 and $4,698.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00854216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,015,016,327 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

