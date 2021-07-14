Phore (PHR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $12,397.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00252133 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,534,152 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

