Pickle Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.07 or 0.00021427 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.22 or 0.00852682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,529,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,265 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

