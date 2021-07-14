PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $276,067.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00050984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00853455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,570,034 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.