PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.40

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.63. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 39,827 shares.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
