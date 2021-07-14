PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.40

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.63. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 39,827 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

