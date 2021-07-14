PIN (PIN) Price Hits $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00115692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,477.36 or 1.00180975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.06 or 0.00931760 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

