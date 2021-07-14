PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00112809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.51 or 1.00321112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00956955 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

