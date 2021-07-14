Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822,721 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Pinterest worth $395,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,242 shares of company stock valued at $64,770,827. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,474. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.