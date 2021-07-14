PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0023

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $694.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,815.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.75 or 0.01449772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00409841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.