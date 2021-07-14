Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

