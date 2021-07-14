Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLPRF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. Plus Products has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. The company offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. It sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

