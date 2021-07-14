POA (POA) One Day Volume Hits $378,425.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. POA has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $378,425.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,527,516 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
