Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 39,273 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

