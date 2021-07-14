Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

