Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

