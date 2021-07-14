PolkaDomain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,933.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $330,186.60 and approximately $180,933.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00112010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00151340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.04 or 0.99926557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00956732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

