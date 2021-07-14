PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $918,250.43 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 121.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 156.4% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $918,250.43 and approximately $603,983.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

