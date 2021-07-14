Polychain Monsters Market Capitalization Hits $12.27 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00011844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $620,901.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00855101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,653,319 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,053 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

