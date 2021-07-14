Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00006056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $151,936.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

