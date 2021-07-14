Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $2.91 million and $6,413.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

