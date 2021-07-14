Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $571.97

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.97 ($7.47) and traded as high as GBX 603.14 ($7.88). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60), with a volume of 31,652 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £268.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 571.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

