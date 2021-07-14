Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Boosted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 506.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Post were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.