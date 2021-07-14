POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Update

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PMBY traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.14. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.72.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

