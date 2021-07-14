Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.86.

POW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

TSE POW opened at C$39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.94. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.843118 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

