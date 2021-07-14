PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $33.44 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $33.44 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00862106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005449 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,485,120 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.