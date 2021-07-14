Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.14.

TSE:PD traded down C$5.22 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,523. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.41.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

