Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 18,503,966 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,970.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.05% of Pinterest worth $1,439,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

NYSE PINS opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,242 shares of company stock worth $64,770,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

